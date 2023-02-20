Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle presented his department’s 2022 annual report to the Pikeville City Commission during its Feb. 13 meeting.
Joining Riddle were several of the recipients of awards handed out during the department’s January 25 meeting.
“We made 1,914 arrests last year,” Riddle said. “Pikeville PD booked in 1,497 individuals which accounted for 43 percent of all that was booked in 2022 at the Pike County Detention Center.”
During the department’s January meeting, several officers were recognized for their dedication and service.
The patrol activities awards were given to Officers Austin Kranzman and Larry Jo Thacker.
The recipient of the inaugural extra mile award was Officer Amanda Moore.
The Officer of the Year award, for a second time, went to Officer Zachary Bowens.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter congratulated the department and the award recipients.
“I want to thank our police officers and department for the outstanding work they do for the community,” Carter said.
The mayor’s sentiments were echoed by the members of the entire commission.