Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB was among a select group of CVBs in the state of Kentucky that were honored by the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) with five awards for marketing excellence. The awards, according to a statement from Pike Tourism CVB, were presented during the 2022 Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference held Nov. 9-11 at the Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort and Spa in Lexington.
These awards recognized Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB’s digital and print marketing efforts, the website, TourPikeCounty.com, as well as the Pike County Rally Car Experiences that the CVB has hosted over the past few years.
Perhaps the most notable award involves Pikeville-Pike County Tourism’s collaboration with the Mountain Grrl Experience, as the event was recognized with a bronze award for Experience Development.
“The Mountain Grrl Experience could not happen without the assistance and support of Pikeville-Pike County Tourism. We are grateful for our partnership with our friends in this office whose goal, like ours, is to uplift and celebrate Appalachia and its people,” said Kris Preston, co-founder of the Mountain Grrl Experience. “We also appreciate our partnership with the amazing staff at the Appalachian Center for the Arts, especially graphic artist Jen Yonts who created our logo and much of our marketing materials. Local photographers Dusty Layne and Larry Epling and videographer Jeremy Justice helped capture the beauty and essence of the event.”
Including these awards, Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB has been recognized with over 60 traverse awards over the past decade for marketing excellence and their work to further tourism growth in Eastern Kentucky.
“We are always growing and evolving as a tourism bureau,” said Tony K. Tackett, Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB executive director. “It’s an ever-evolving business, and we are always striving to think ‘outside of the box’ and to find new ways to connect with visitors and group travelers. We appreciate the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, and our tourism partners, both local and statewide, for all the support they give.”
“These awards are not for boasting or to ‘toot our own horn’ so to speak,” said Jay Shepherd, Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB marketing director. “We think it is important to remind everyone that we, along with our state allies in tourism, our local government officials, and our community partners are working hard to promote our beautiful region, grow our local economy, and bring visitors to Eastern Kentucky. Sometimes our locals forget that our region is making a splash on the Kentucky Tourism scene, and there are people working hard to accomplish these goals.”
“We are so appreciative of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association for recognizing the work of our office and those who work with us to make Pikeville-Pike County the wonderful tourist destination that it has become,” said Judi Conway Patton, Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB chair.
According to KTIA president & CEO Hank Phillips, “This year’s Traverse Awards were marked by comments from our judges about the exceptional across-the-board quality of the entries. As tourism in Kentucky continues its recovery, it is apparent that the industry is stepping up with creative and results-oriented strategies for capturing prospective visitors' attention and ultimately their decisions to visit the Commonwealth. These awards are a testament to the expertise of Kentucky's tourism professionals and reflect why tourism remains a major driver of Kentucky's economy."