Pikeville Medical Center will pay civil penalties of nearly $4.4 million in connection with a case in which a former employee diverted opioids from its pharmacy.
The settlement, according to a statement issued Dec. 7 by the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV, is one of the nation’s largest relating to Controlled Substances Act record-keeping violations involving allegations of drug diversion at a hospital. The settlement is the third-largest civil penalty ever obtained from a hospital system under the Controlled Substances Act.
According to a statement from PMC, in September 2018 — shortly after the hospital’s current administration was installed — the hospital’s leadership discovered that an employee had been involved in the diversion of narcotics over the previous two years to report the issues and cooperate with the ensuing investigation.
PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn told the News-Express on Dec. 8 that the administration had attempted to be open with outside investigators
“We were in charge about six months as a new administration, feeling our way through, when this situation was uncovered,” he said. “Immediately we contacted the appropriate authorities, which we are required to do, and self-reported. Over the last five years, we have cooperated to the nth degree to make sure that all information was disclosed and that we showed full cooperation because of the importance of what this was and what it represented.”
That cooperation was acknowledged by Shier’s office in its statement.
“PMC cooperated with the DEA’s investigation and self-reported the diversion,” the statement said. “As recognized in the Memorandum of Agreement, PMC took substantial steps to address its deficiencies in its handling of controlled substances before the settlement was entered.”
Pharmacy tech, her
husband convicted
of narcotic diversion, distribution
According to court documents in U.S. District Court in Pikeville, between 2016 and 2018, Kayla Perry, 36, and her husband, William Chad Perry, 41, of Marrowbone Creek Road, were involved in a conspiracy in which Kayla Perry, who was employed as a pharmacy tech at PMC, regularly removed pills containing oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone from the hospital pharmacy’s narcotic vaults and units and diverted them to William Chad Perry.
William Chad Perry, documents said, transferred them to at least one other individual.
The total amount taken from the hospital, documents said, was equivalent to more than 50,000 dosage units of controlled substances and the resulting monetary loss to the hospital as a result of the theft was more than $34,000.Blackburn said that, while the outside investigations were occurring, an internal investigation took place immediately as well.
“Through that investigation, we immediately terminated the employee that was involved,” Blackburn said.
Court documents show that both Kayla Perry and William Chad Perry pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. William Chad Perry, documents show, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, with three years supervised release. Kayla Perry was sentenced 38 months in prison, with two years of supervised release.
Reason for civil penalties
Pikeville Medical Center, according to the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office, had record-keeping responsibilities as a registrant with the Drug Enforcement Agency. In settlement documents, the statement said, prosecutors contend that over a two-year period, PMC violated multiple provisions of the CSA relating to recordkeeping, including by failing to maintain complete and accurate inventories and dispensing records for Schedule II controlled substances.
“As the opioid crisis continues to plague communities in Kentucky, hospitals like PMC have a responsibility and critical role to play,” Shier said in the statement. “They must ensure that controlled substances are carefully tracked and protected against theft and loss, so that these drugs are not diverted for illegal uses. My office will continue to seek appropriate civil penalties from healthcare providers who are careless with their record-keeping and fail to provide effective safeguards against drug diversion.”
PMC said in its statement that as part of its initial response, the hospital found that because the diversion occurred at a point in the supply chain prior to patient contact, no patients were deprived of medication or harmed as a result of the diversion.
Response
The civil penalties come after a four-year process, according to both prosecutors and PMC, in which the hospital has taken several steps to prevent a similar situation from occurring again.
According to the statement from Shier’s office, as a part of the settlement, PMC has entered into a three year Memorandum of Agreement with the DEA which outlines several steps, including:
• Permitting DEA personnel to enter its registered location at any time during regular business hours without an administrative inspection warrant, and without prior notification to PMC, to verify compliance with the Memorandum of Agreement;
• Conducting an inventory of select controlled substances every six months and providing the results to DEA;
Investigating and documenting any concerns about diversion, employee theft, or significant loss of controlled substances;
• Reporting suspicious controlled substance incidents to DEA on a quarterly basis; and
• Providing mandatory training on federal laws and regulations pertaining to controlled substances for all employees and contract personnel who have access to controlled substances.
The hospital’s statement also outlined steps PMC took on its own to prevent future diversion, at a cost of more than $4 million. Those steps included:
• Purchased Flowlytics data mining software to monitor for suspicious activity;
• Hired Comprehensive Pharmacy Solutions as an external consultant and management company;
• Established a Diversion Prevention Committee;
• Enhanced hospital medication reconciliation reporting procedures, and;
• Expanded hospital policies related to both the handling of controlled substances and the investigation process related to suspected diversion.
The reason for the voluntary changes, Blackburn said, are because of the hospital’s commitment to “patient safety and care.”
“We’ve remained focused on the health and well-being of the community and providing comprehensive care in a Christian environment — we’ve never lost sight of that,” he said. “That’s part of the reason that I wanted to come and work for this hospital.
“Though it didn’t necessarily start on our watch, when we came in and were able to not only find it, but address it … it didn’t stop there,” he said. “We wanted to make sure certain that it never happened again or to at least minimize it.”
Theft, Blackburn said, is a reality in any business, but he said that preventative steps were taken by the hospital on its own to minimize the possibility.
Not only do the new systems automatically look for signs of theft, but the involvement of Comprehensive Pharmacy Systems give an outside layer of protection against theft. CPS performs weekly, bi-weekly and other audits, he said.
The proof that what has been instituted is working, Blackburn said, is in the oversight the hospital undergoes.
“Since that occurrence in 2018, we’ve had the state board of pharmacy do an audit, we’ve had two Joint Commission (on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations) surveys — one recently,” he said. “There’s been no significant findings on any audits. The surveyor who just recently left said we had the strongest diversion policy that they have seen anywhere.”