Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.