Pikeville’s city manager has resigned.
According to a statement from Mayor Jimmy Carter, Philip Elswick tendered his resignation on June 30.
The commission, Carter said, will be meeting to execute an immediate plan to conduct a nationwide search for the next city manager.
In the meantime, Carter said, Assistant City Manager Brad Slone will conduct day-to-day duties.
“I will be working diligently with Brad to ensure the growth of the city continues as per our strategic plan,” Carter said. “The commission and I want to thank Philip Elswick for his service and we wish him the best of luck in the future.”