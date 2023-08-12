Pikeville Master Gardeners are offering classes to the public this fall.
Bonita Rose, president of Master Gardeners, said registration for the classes is open now through Aug. 15 and classes will be at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning Aug. 31 running through Nov. 16.
The classes, Rose said, will cover a variety of gardening subjects.
“The umbrella is just learning how to grow things,” said Rose. “It covers many different aspects of gardening.”
The classes are available to anyone aged 18 and up, Rose said, however spots are limited.
Additionally, Rose said, there is a $50 registration fee which will cover the book and other materials individuals will receive for the class.
Upon completion of the class, Rose said, which includes not missing more than two days and taking the final test, the $50 will be refunded to the students.
If the fee is an issue, Rose said, scholarships are available.
The class, Rose said, will include a lot of hands-on learning.
“We’re trying to do less talking and more doing in the class,” said Rose.
Kathy Lou Friend, member of Master Gardeners, said along with hands-on learning, students will be creating projects they can take home with them.
“We’ll be building things like rain gauges and compost bins,” said Friend. “And we’ll be doing things like capturing insects and studying them.”
Along with taking home the projects, Friend said, students will also receive seeds to take home for their own gardens.
“We’ll show them how to preserve those seeds through the winter so they can use them in the spring,” said Friend.
This year’s class motto, Friend said, is “grow more, work less.”
“We’re trying to share what we know, what we’ve learned, specific to this area,” said Friend.
Gardening has many benefits, Rose said, including getting exercise and saving money.
Additionally, Friend said, food from your own garden always tastes better than food from the store.
As part of the classes, Rose said, the Master Gardeners want to teach people about growing in the fall and winter months.
“We want to teach people how to extend their growing season,” said Rose. “So they can continue to get the benefits of being outside, exercising, getting fresh air and saving money.”
To register for classes, mail or bring the $50 payment and registration form to the Pike County Extension Office, located at, 148 Trivette Drive, Pikeville.
For more information about the classes or the Master Gardeners, contact Rose at, (606) 616-1449.