A Pikeville man who was sentenced to five years in prison after the vehicle he was driving collided into a residence last year was jailed again after failing to show up to begin serving his sentence earlier this month.
According to court documents, on Jan. 25, James Michael Collins, 48, of Kendrick Fork, turned himself in and was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center to begin serving a five-year sentence in relation to two cases — a methamphetamine trafficking case and a high-profile case in which Collins’ vehicle collided with a house in Pikeville.
According to an arrest citation by PPD Officer Tony Conn, he was dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Cedar Creek Road near the road’s intersection with Ivy Court. Upon arrival, Conn wrote, he observed a Toyota Sienna van that had collided with the garage area of a residence.
Collins, whose identity was initially unknown to investigators, had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, Conn wrote.
However, Conn wrote, Collins was identified as the driver later in the day and officers were able to ascertain that he could be found at a residence of Carter Drive.
Upon contacting Collins, the citation said, Collins attempted to flee out the back door of the residence and ran toward PPD Capt. Russell Blankenship before turning and attempting to flee back into the residence.
Officer Kevin Johnson, Conn wrote, was able to place Collins under arrest inside the residence. Conn wrote that Collins was transported to the Pikeville Police Department, where he admitted to officers he had been driving the vehicle at the time of the collision and fled because he “got scared.”
Collins was later also indicted on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance for allegedly selling a quantity of methamphetamine on June 2.
Court documents show Collins pleaded guilty to charges in both cases in November. On Jan. 6, Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman sentenced Collins to serve a total of five years in prison, following the recommendation of the office of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office.
Collins was ordered to report to begin serving the sentence at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10. However, according to a motion filed the next day by Slone, Collins failed to report, and Coleman granted a motion to revoke his bond and issued a warrant for Collins’ arrest.
Slone said Jan. 30 that Collins turned himself in to begin serving the sentence.