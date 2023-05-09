The City of Pikeville is looking for ways to move the downtown area forward.
Jill Fraley-Dotson, executive director of economic development for the city of Pikeville said the information presented during the meeting was invaluable.
“The city and One East Kentucky are working with a company called Retail Strategies, which is a company that does market analysis of visitors and helps recruit businesses,” Dotson said. “This particular meeting is focusing on the strategies for the downtown area.”
Dotson said the group comes into a town and spends a few days touring with a focus on the downtown area.
“At the conclusion of this program, they will help us develop a five-year strategic plan for downtown Pikeville,” Dotson said. “We’ll look at ways we can recruit not national brands (businesses) but local businesses, local concepts and local restaurants to our downtown area to make it more visitor friendly, more walkable and to make sure our residents and visitors alike have the best experience as they can in our downtown area.”
The event was held May 4 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.