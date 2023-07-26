Pikeville Independent Schools District Superintendent David Trimble achieved a performance level of exemplary for the 2022-23 school year.
All five board members participated in the evaluation process at the Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 18.
The evaluation was based on seven standards of performance which include strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.
The board members expressed their appreciation for Trimble.
“It is obvious that every decision that Mr. Trimble makes, his first thought is, ‘how will this impact kids,’” said Board Chairman Joe Ray Thornbury. “This way of leading and the support provided for our outstanding staff and students impacts the entire culture here at Pikeville Independent, which was recently reflected in our ACT test scores reported earlier this summer.”
Thornbury said the board is grateful for how the district has grown under Trimble’s leadership.
“(Trimble) is always looking for ways to encourage those around him,” said Thornbury. “And his communication skills, not only with the board, but the entire district and community, has been another key component to the continued rise of the district.”
Board Member Brittany Ratliff agreed.
“Since the very first day Mr. Trimble arrived at Pikeville Independent three years ago, his positive attitude, excellent leadership skills and care for the children and staff of our district has been amazing to watch,” said Ratliff. “We are thankful to Mr. Trimble for continuing the tradition of excellence that is expected in our district, while also making sure that our children are loved and our teachers are appreciated.”
Trimble thanked the board and stated that it was a team effort to achieve those marks.
It takes five entities, Trimble said, to ensure success in education- —students, faculty, staff, community and the board of education.
It is all of those entities, he continued, that deserve the credit.
“I’m really proud of all of our entities involved in education,” said Trimble. “And that’s how our success happens, and that’s how it’s going to continue to happen.”