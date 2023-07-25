Officials say the Pikeville Independent Schools District is working to be ready to welcome students back for a fun, successful school year.
Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble said students can expect to see new faces this year as the district has added several new positions through a recent grant.
“There will be new faces in both buildings,” said Trimble.
The district is excited to welcome new staff members, Trimble said, and adding new positions will help the district continue to focus on adding new opportunities and programs for students.
“We realize that every kid is unique and every kid has a different path to success,” said Trimble. “And we’re really focusing on individualizing learning for kids and individualizing opportunities for kids.”
Besides new faces, Trimble said, students can expect consistency from the district.
This year’s calendar closely mimics the previous year’s, Trimble said, with the exception of an additional day off in February providing for a long weekend.
“We know the calendar is always community driven,” said Trimble. “So it’s important to us to stay as consistent as possible.”
The first day of school for students, Trimble said, is Thursday, Aug. 10.
Trimble said the district is expecting a lot of student success this year.
“We’re preparing for this to be the very best year it can possibly be,” said Trimble. “And we’ve got a lot of fun things heading our way.”