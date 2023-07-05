Pikeville Independent Schools District saw the highest ACT test scores in district history for the 2022-2023 school year.
According to Superintendent David Trimble, the Pikeville High School Junior ACT composite score for the last school year was 22.9, the highest it has ever been.
The average across the state, Trimble said, was 18.5.
The score is impressive, Trimble said, especially considering the students are still readjusting from the changes the COVID-19 pandemic brought.
“To have our kids score at the highest level they’ve ever scored in the history of our district is pretty amazing,” said Trimble. “It’s a credit to some great work by our kids and their passion for success and education.”
The scores are really a reflection of a group effort, Trimble said, between the students, staff and the community.
“Any success you see in education requires everybody,” said Trimble. “We always have to be careful not to forget that this is a team effort.”
The staff put in a lot of extra time and effort to help prepare students for the test, Trimble said.
In previous years, he said, the district had an outside organization coming in to help prepare students for the ACT.
However, he continued, two years ago, the staff approached Principal Brandon Blackburn and proposed an idea to do the ACT prep internally.
Thus, Trimble said, the district moved away from the outside company and the staff took on the task of preparing students.
The staff set up an ACT boot camp, Trimble said, along with other ACT workshops and year-round tutoring to help students prepare for the test.
The results speak for themselves, Trimble said.
“I don’t think there’s better people out there to teach kids than the ones we’re putting in front of them every day,” said Trimble.
Their goal, Trimble said, is to help each student along their individual path to success.
“Our goal, as educators and as a community, is to help kids find the path to success,” said Trimble. “We don’t really put them on it, we don’t really lead them down it, we mentor them along it and then they find what’s going to be success for them.”
Trimble said the district is very proud of the students and he wants to make sure they know that they are not alone.
“We want them to understand they’re not on an island alone doing this,” said Trimble. “We’re all here to do it together and we understand the work they do and we’re proud of the work they do.”