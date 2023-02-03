With questions continuing to be asked about school safety, officials with the two school districts in Pike County say their schools are keeping up with the latest safety recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) in efforts to keep kids safe.
KDE’s Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council recently released a “Focus on School Safety” report detailing tips and recommendations schools should follow before, during and after a shooting incident should one occur.
Dr. Reed Adkins, superintendent of Pike County Schools and David Trimble, superintendent of Pikeville Independent Schools, said their districts are on par with the recommendations from the council.
One of the council’s recommendations is to promote the “S.T.O.P.!” safety hotline to staff, students and parents.
Adkins said not only does the Pike County Schools District promote the tip line, but they were one of the first districts in the state to have a tip line.
In 2015, Adkins said, the district purchased a tip line to use for staff, students and parents to report bullying or concerning behavior.
Adkins said they have since been provided with the free tip line, which they promote in various ways.
“We have stickers and flyers and pamphlets all over our schools that promote that (the tip line),” said Adkins.
Trimble said Pikeville Independent schools also promote the tip line.
“Our administrative teams meet with the kids and share with them information about the ’S.T.O.P.!’ tipline,” he said.
Trimble went on to say their number one resource is to be available to the kids.
It is important, Trimble said, to build relationships and make sure students are comfortable to come to someone with concerns.
Clear communication was another recommendation released in the council’s
report.
Adkins said there is a clear chain of communication put in place in the event that an incident may occur.
The SROs, safety officers, teachers and staff are all aware of the communication plan, Adkins said.
“We have procedures and protocols with that,” said Adkins. “And that’s understood.”
Trimble said communication has always been a focus for Pikeville Independent Schools.
Currently, Trimble said, the district is working with Bit Source on a new communication tool that will help with both school safety and mental health.
Mental health was a topic discussed in the council’s report, as well. The council recommends teachers receive more in-depth training to recognize at-risk students.
Trimble said Pikeville Independent Schools have various mental health resources and are currently in the process of getting a grant to bring additional mental health experts to their campuses.
Adding more mental health experts will help with training teachers, Trimble said, as will keeping open communication and having conversations about how to meet the needs of each child as an individual.
“We’re always looking for ways to assure we are addressing the mental health needs of our kids,” said Trimble. “It looks different for every kid.”
Along with the grant for additional mental health resources, Trimble said, the district also has trained and experienced counselors on both campuses.
They also partner with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center.
The Pike County Schools District also partners with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Adkins said, and they have a trained counselor on every campus as well.
The Pike County Schools District also provides professional development trainings to teachers, Adkins said.
They are also branching out, using various mental health resources for the students, Adkins said, as the district is planning to provide telehealth services in the near future.
This service is currently available at Northpoint, Adkins said, and will eventually be available to every school in the district.
Mental health access in the case of bullying was also mentioned in the council’s report.
According to the report, 80 percent of cases of school violence studied had an attacker who had been consistently bullied.
The council recommends improved intervention rates with concerning behavior.
Trimble said the Pikeville Independent School System takes bullying seriously.
“Every kid deserves to come to school and be comfortable and feel safe,” Trimble said.
While he understands it is difficult for students to trust the process, as situations take time to be resolved, Trimble said he is confident they have built a culture of trust within the school system.
Adkins said Pike County Schools have several procedures in place when bullying is concerned.
The district offers counseling to the students who are bullied, Adkins said, as well as to those who are doing the bullying.
“We address both sides of that,” said Adkins. “With counseling and discipline.”
The council also recommends schools work closely with and train with the first responders in the community.
Trimble said that is something Pikeville Independent School District has already been doing.
Just this week, Trimble said, they had a lockdown drill and eight officers showed up.
“We’re so glad that our local agencies throughout the emergency fields really want to engage with our schools,” said Trimble. “It’s important to them; we know that because they show that to us.”
The Pike County School District also has a good working relationship with local first responders, Adkins said.
Some of the agencies, Adkins said, even use school campuses for training.
“It’s a great back and forth, symbiotic relationship,” said Adkins.
Adkins also expressed his gratitude for the first responders and their commitment to the safety of the children.
“I really appreciate all of our first responders,” said Adkins. “And how interested they are in keeping the kids in Pike County Schools safe.”
On Feb. 2, Trimble said, Pikeville’s safety measures were used to respond to an incident at Pikeville High School.
“We did have a student report a safety concern to our administrative team this morning stating that an unauthorized juvenile had been allowed access into our building at Pikeville High School,” Trimble said. “Our administrative team collaborated with local law enforcement and our school resource officer to immediately assure our building was secure and safe upon being given the information, and to address the situation.
“No student was in any danger at any point,” Trimble said. “We appreciate the trust our students have to report concerns to our administrative team, and the relationship we have with our local law enforcement to always work to keep our students and staff safe.”