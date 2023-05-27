During Pikeville High School’s 2023 Graduation Exercises on Friday, May 26, the Alumni Association will recognize two accomplished educators as honorary alumni and three people for achievements post-graduation as distinguished alumni. All five will be featured on individual embossed brass plaques, hung in the lobby of Alumni Auditorium.
Alumni Association President Randy Roberts announced the names of this year’s honorees: C.J. Birch and Modena Sallee — honorary alumni; and Josephine Layne Buckner, W. David Deskins, and Gabriel Evans, distinguished alumni.
C.J. Birch served as music teacher and band director for Pikeville Independent Schools for five years (1968 – 1973). Raised in Ashland, where he played baritone and trombone in the school band, Birch earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Morehead State University. After his service at Pikeville High School, he earned a Master of Music in Trombone Performance from Texas Christian University, where he was Assistant Director of Bands.
After a stay in Elko, Nevada as its high school band director, he moved to Carson City High School, where he served as band director for 30 years and directed musicals at the high school, college, and professional levels. He is currently Director of the Carson City Pops Orchestra.
Birch has performed with the Fort Worth Symphony, the Schola Cantorum Orchestra of Fort Worth, the Nevada Operate Orchestra, the Reno Philharmonic, the Reno Wind Symphony, the Carson City Symphony, and the Mile High Jazz Band.
Modena Sallee began her 30-year career in education at Pikeville High School in 1974. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Pikeville College and a Master of Arts in Education and Rank I from Morehead State University. She was honored several years ago by UPike as one of its Distinguished Alumni.
At PHS, Sallee taught English as well as Speech and Drama. She started, built, and coached on the of the most successful competitive Speech and Drama teams in the region and state. PHS was Kentucky Educational Speech & Drama Association State Runners-Up in 1990 and 1991, and several of her students won state titles in Broadcasting, Poetry, Prose, Duo Acting, Impromptu Speaking, Informative Speaking, Storytelling, and other categories.
She impacted generations of PHS students when she spearheaded the PHS Auditorium project. It was a long-time dream of hers for PHS students to have their own place for theatrical productions. She directed the first show there, Little Shop of Horrors, in 1996 .
In 1998, Sallee was “loaned” to the Kentucky Department of Education as a writing consultant. In 2002, when she first planned to retire, Pike County Schools Superintendent Frank Welch recruited her to be the Literacy Coordinator for the county school system, a post she held for two years, retiring in 2004 to form an educational consulting company, which she owned and operated for about three years before she retired for good. In addition to her professional work, Sallee is a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville, where she has served as director of the women’s ministry and as a Sunday School teacher. She was married to the late Richard Sallee for more than 50 years, until his passing last year. They are the parents of Abby Sallee of Lexington and the late Richard II, who passed away in 2020. Richard II and his wife, Susan, are the parents of Sallee’s three grandchildren: Tripp, Jake, and Kate. She now lives in Lexington to be close to her daughter, daughter-in-law, and her grandchildren.
Josephine Layne Buckner, the daughter of Carole and Stafford Layne of Pikeville, graduated from Pikeville High School with honors as Class President in 1992. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Louisville and her Juris Doctor from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.
Buckner was appointed in August 2021 by Governor Andy Beshear as District Court Judge of the 30th Judicial District in Louisville and received an assignment as Special Judge of the 30th Judicial Circuit for the purpose of presiding over Jefferson County Drug Court. She won her first election in November 2022 and is a member of the Bar in both Kentucky and Georgia.
As a practicing attorney and trial lawyer, Buckner served as a public defender and prosecutor. She prosecuted criminal cases, including crimes of domestic violence. She has served as Domestic Violence Advocacy Program Director for the Legal Aid Society. She practiced civil matters such as personal injury and assisted on cases involving citizens’ civil rights violations.
Buckner lives in Louisville with her husband, Ravi, a retired Probation and Parole Officer. They attend St. Stephen Church. As a servant leader, committed to helping others grow stronger personally and professionally, Buckner volunteers to help the next generation of young people who would like to pursue higher education or study in the field of law. She has served on a number of boards, most importantly those involving youth and seniors.
She credits her success to the grace of God, guidance of her parents, and to the exemplary public education be received at Pikeville High School, the place where she learned leadership skills, experienced friendships of a lifetime, gained confidence, and encountered culture that has benefitted her in every aspect of her life.
A man of diverse interests and talents, 1967 graduate David Deskins lettered in football as an offensive and defensive tackle. He was named First Team, All Area and East Kentucky Mountain Conference.
Deskins earned a Bachelor of Science in English Literature with a double minor in Political Science and Drama from Pikeville College in 1971. While there, he portrayed England’s King Henry II in A Lion in Winter as well as King Pellinore in Camelot. As a playwright, he wrote A Lesson in Daisies, which was performed by the Peach Orchard Players.
He also entered the literary world as a published poet in 1973 with a volume titled No Blues for the Renaissance of Late. Selections from this volume appeared in national literary magazines of the time, including POEM, University Press, Huntsville, Alabama; Approaches, Elizabethtown, Kentucky; and The College Poetry Review, Los Angeles, California; as well as local publications Twigs, Wind, and Bastion Review.
A post-World War II Baby Boomer, Deskins married his college sweetheart, Barbara Patteson Fox, in 1972. He built the couple’s first home on Greasy Creek, using dovetailed logs and featuring a wraparound porch. Married 51 years this year, they are the parents of three: twins Sarah and Matthew and daughter Rebecca, and grandparents of five: Sarah’s Noah and Sophie and Rebecca’s Nicholas, Jacob, and Emma.
From 1972 through 1980, Deskins served as a Conservation Officer with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, assigned to the 7th Wildlife District, which includes Pike County. In 1978 he was honored as the first recipient of the Shelly Nickel Award for outstanding contributions to the restoration of the Eastern Wild Turkey in Kentucky, presented by the Kentucky Chapter, National Wild Turkey Federation.
For six years, 1981-1987, he worked with his father, William M. Deskins, for the family business, Primary Energies, as tipple supervisor, loading coal in what he describes as “long days, hard work, and coal dust.”
His lifelong interest in astronomy (he bought his first telescope in 1964 with money he earned from a summer job) served as inspiration for his first book, Amateur Adventures with Halley’s Comet, which documented the 1986-87 apparition of Comet Halley from all corners of Earth. A small ad that ran one time in Sky and Telescope magazine asked amateur astronomers around the world to submit their photographs of the comet, along with information about when, where, and with what type of film and camera they took the pictures. The coffee table-type book features entries from 25 states, Washington, D.C., 12 foreign countries and 76 individual photographers as well as pictures taken by the European Space Agency’s Giotto spacecraft, used with permission from the Max-Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany. The book earned accolades from Stephen Edberg with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, who reviewed it for Sky and Telescope.
His next publishing venture was the result of a remarkable discovery he made while a student at Pikeville College. He joined Professor Bruce Brown in curating the books and papers of Sylvia Auxier, one of the finest lyric poets in Kentucky literature, widely published, and a teacher at Johns Creek High School. In the process, he discovered two books of poetry by Effie Waller Smith, a Pike County native and a female African American author, an almost unheard-of combination in the late 1800s/early 1900s. After reading Songs of the Months (1904) and Rhymes from the Cumberlands (1909), Deskins began an extensive research and discovery project into her life and writings. In 1987 he reprinted her books of poetry at his own expense and has completed the first draft of her biography.
In 1992 Deskins wrote the introduction to the Collected Works of Effie Waller Smith, published by Oxford University Press. He was invited to do so by Henry Louis Gates Jr., American literary critic, professor, historian, filmmaker, and host of Finding Your Roots, a PBS television series. Gates serves as the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University. Students of poetry and African American literature throughout the world are now reading Miss Effie’s poems; it is doubtful this would be possible had David not discovered her two books in the attic.
After a stint as Hunter Training Officer for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (30 counties in Eastern Kentucky), Deskins resigned as a state employee to seek political office. He was elected Pike Circuit Court Clerk in 1992 and re-elected for a total of four terms, retiring in 2012 after a total of 35 years of public service. This period saw the conversion of court records from paper “hard” copies to digital computerized copies, perhaps the most significant modernization in the history of this state agency.
Kentucky celebrated its bicentennial in 1992, and Deskins was commissioned by the Pike County Bicentennial Committee to write a county history. Although the committee could only afford to print 1,000 copies, Pike County: A Very Different Place received the highest critical acclaim: Dr. Thomas D. Clark, American historian, retired chair of the University of Kentucky’s History Department, and the Commonwealth’s Historian Laureate wrote to Deskins, saying his history of the county was “one of the best two or three projects in the Commonwealth . . . and I have read them all.”
A founding member of the Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum, Deskins expanded and updated his county history 25 years later, publishing Ginseng, Coal Dust, and Moving Mountains – A History of Pike County, Kentucky in 2018. He serves as an adviser to Pikeville 200, a project of the City of Pikeville to plan the town’s 2024 bicentennial celebration, and is currently compiling a volume of his poetry, old and new, which should be available next year.
Pikeville native Gabriel “Gabe” Evans (PHS 2009) is a sought-out choral conductor, pianist, organist, adjudicator, and clinician. Evens holds a Bachelor or Music in Music Education and Piano Performance from Eastern Kentucky University, where he studied piano with Dr. Richard Crosby and Dr. Rachel Taylor. In 2016, he earned his Master of Music at the University of Kentucky with concentrations in Sacred Music and Organ Performance. While at UK he studied with renowned organist Schuyler Robinson.
He now lives in Manhattan, New York, where he is Director of Music and Organist at Rutgers Presbyterian Church. He conducts the semi-professional Adult Chancel Choir and manages the Rutgers Music Series. During his tenure at the church, he has expanded the program and presented masterworks such as Johann Sebastian Bach’s Magnificat, Gabriel Faure’s Requiem, and most recently Theodore Dubois’ Seven Last Words of Christ. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Evans began a tradition of an annual community-wide Christmas carol singalong, which has become a staple in the Upper West Side community.
Evans is also a full-time public school educator, teaching 9-12 music at the Charter School of Educational Excellence in Yonkers. He built the first music program in the specialty institution that serves low-income communities from Yonkers, the Bronx, and other surrounding areas. As a clinician, he has worked with esteemed groups such as VOICES Boston and has served as an adjudicator for the Lexington Federated Music Club, Kentucky Music Teachers Association, and Kentucky Music Educators Association.
Evans has performed globally and throughout the East Coast. In 2018 he presented concerts in two of the Balkans’ largest cathedrals, St. Anastasia Cathedral in Zadar, Croatia, and Ursuline Church of the Holy Trinity in Ljubljana, Slovenia. As a collaborative keyboardist, he has worked with some of the world’s leading composers, such as Ola Gjeilo, Jeffrey Ames, and Christopher Tin. In February of this year, he made his Carnegie Hall debut performance as the collaborative keyboardist for a choir led by Mack Wilberg, current director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.