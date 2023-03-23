The City of Pikeville is preparing to celebrate Easter beginning April 7 with “free photos with the sassiest Easter Bunny in town.”
Not only can all ages come to the big chair in Pikeville City Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 for their photo with the Easter Bunny, but so can four-legged friends. The Easter Bunny will also take photos with your pup or kitty while in town.
The City of Pikeville also has a special Easter egg hunt planned for those who don’t get to normally participate in these events due to special circumstances.
On April 8 at the Bob Amos Park football field, the city will hold an event inviting the special needs community and their families and friends to come together for an egg hunt and other fun activities. The event will feature inclusive egg hunting zones, sensory-friendly games and photo stations either with the actual Easter Bunny or a cutout for those who may not cotton up to the actual Easter Bunny. Sign-in will start at 10 a.m. and eggs are up for grabs at 11 a.m.
City of Pikeville Director of Tourism Paul Bowles said families should come out and support both events.
“We love being able to give families the opportunities to have a keepsake with the Easter Bunny of their children and pets with photos in City Park,” Bowles said. “We also feel that everyone should get the opportunity for Easter fun, those that have special needs are often forgotten and this is one springtime tradition we want to make available to those individuals.”
The University of Pikeville football team has volunteered their time to help with this inclusive/sensory safe/special needs Easter egg hunt. University of Pikeville Head Football Coach Corey Fipps said, “Community service is one of the pillars of our program. This community has done a fantastic job of embracing the university and our football program, and we take great pride in our ability to give back. Easter is a time that brings joy to so many, and we can’t wait to help bring a little extra joy to these kids and their families through this great event.”
For more information or to volunteer, email, kevin@appwirelessarena.com