Christmas is only a few weeks away and Pikeville City Police, Fire Department and dispatchers are gearing up for their annual Christmas with a First Responder event.
According to Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming, this year’s event is going to be bigger and better than ever before.
Pikeville City Police Public Information Officer Tony Conn agreed.
This year, Conn said, thanks to sponsors like Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and others, they’ll be spending more money and helping more kids than they’ve been able to in years prior.
“We’re going to have 60 kids, $300 per kid,” said Conn, “half for clothes and half for toys.”
The event will take place on Sat., Dec. 17, and will include breakfast from McDonalds, family food boxes, gifts and inflatables.
“We’re only spending three hours with them that day, but we want it to be a great experience,” Fleming said. “And maybe have some time they can spend with us and they can get to know us a little better and we can get to know them well, also.”
Fleming said the first responders want children to know firefighters, police and other responders can be approached at any time.
“We want them to be comfortable with us and be able to approach us if they have an emergency,” Fleming said.
Conn agreed.
“We want them to see that we’re not just in this uniform as police and fire men,” said Conn. “We’re in this uniform to help children, and families, too.”
Fleming said they are grateful to all the sponsors and donors who helped to make this event possible.
“We do want to thank all the people that were involved, because it is a lot of work that has to go into that, and the kids very much so appreciate that,” he said.
Anyone interested in donating to the community outreach program may do so at any time during the year at the Pikeville City Police Department or through several events the departments hold throughout the year.