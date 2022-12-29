Pikeville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Matthew Bowling as a firefighter/EMT for the Pikeville Fire Department at their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 12.
Bowling, who is originally from Van Lear, has an extensive background as a firefighter.
He served as a firefighter for Paintsville Fire Department for eight years, spent a short time working for Prestonsburg Fire Department and is a level two instructor with the Kentucky Fire Commission.
Pikeville Fire Chief Johnny Cole said his is happy to have Bowling join the department.
“He’s continuously learning, he’s got all kinds of different certifications that we require,” said Cole. “He’s done really good, a lot of guys speak highly of him and we’d love to have him here.”
Bowling said he is excited to get his career with the Pikeville Fire Department started.
“I know how much they train and I want to be part of that training,” said Bowling. “And I want to learn from them.”