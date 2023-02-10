The Pikeville Fire Department (PFD) has made what department officials say an investment in the safety of the citizens of Pikeville.
Earlier this week, PFD Public Information Officer Nicholas Fleming said, the department received a new tower truck.
This truck will be replacing a 1981 model tower truck of the same size, Fleming said, an upgrade the PFD has needed for quite some time.
The truck, Fleming said, is a custom-built 2022 model Sutphen aerial 100 foot-plus truck, meaning the tower reaches 100 feet plus the bucket.
Fleming said the truck was built for the specific needs of Pikeville.
“Essentially, Sutphen Manufacturing Company built this custom for us,” said Fleming. “Every aspect of this truck was spec’d out by us and they fulfilled that and built that for us at their facility in Columbus, Ohio.”
According to Fleming, the cost of the truck was roughly $1.2 million.
Although that seems like a lot, Fleming said, it is important to remember this truck was purpose-built for everything for which they’ll need it in the city.
“We have many high rises and it is not only used for firefighting,” said Fleming, “but it is also used for rescue.”
Representatives from Sutphen brought the truck in, Fleming said, and provided three days of training to the Pikeville firefighters.
“All of our shifts will receive the same training across the board,” said Fleming.
Fleming said the truck has state-of-the-art features and new technology and is essential for the firemen to do their jobs.
He went on to say the truck is an investment in the safety of the community.
One new feature this truck provides, Fleming said, is bluetooth headsets for the firemen to wear under their helmets for improved communication.
“Communication is one of the most important things that we can have on a fire scene,” said Fleming. “Without communication, we don’t know if someone is safe or if they’re not safe.”
Fleming said the department is thankful for the opportunities and improvements they have received.
“We’re receiving a lot of opportunities right now and we’re very grateful for that,” said Fleming. “And we hope to keep seeing more opportunities in the future.”