As the summertime temperature rises, so do the number of heat related illness calls Pikeville Fire/EMS receives.
Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Nick Fleming says people need to watch for signs of overheating.
“While we all enjoy getting out in this nice weather, we need to realize we all have limits,” Fleming said. “A really good first tip is if we know we’re going to be out in the heat is to hydrate ourselves beforehand.”
Fleming said pre-hydration doesn’t mean all sport drinks.
“For every sport drink you have you need to drink two glasses of water,” Fleming said. “It’s really hard to rehydrate after you have been outside so I can’t stress enough the need to pre-hydrate.”
Fleming said to be sure to use sunscreen and take rest breaks.
“I know we may be wanting to get the chores done quickly, don’t rush,” Fleming said. “Take your time and take regular rest breaks in the shade if possible.”
Fleming explained the various terms most commonly heard regarding heat related issues.
“First is heat exhaustion which is a precursor to a heat stroke,” Fleming said. “With heat exhaustion, you may experience dizziness, weakness, profuse sweating and this is basically your body saying to take a break, you’re getting overworked, and you’ve been outside too long.
“Heat stroke occurs basically after you’ve ignored all of the signs of heat exhaustion and you collapse, you’ve stopped sweating (which is a mechanism we have to cool our body), you will be confused, not able to answer simple questions or complete sentences,” Fleming said. “Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious medical issues.”
If you come across someone who may be experiencing one of these ailments, Fleming explained what steps you can take to help.
“Call 911 immediately so help can get on the way, then try to move the victim into a cool or shaded environment and if you have cool rags or ice packs, you can begin cooling them down by placing them behind the neck or in the armpit areas but do not throw cold water on them or cool them down too quickly as that could cause the victim to go into shock,” Fleming said.
Fleming also stressed not to leave people or pets in a hot vehicle.
“Be sure to check the backseat so as to not leave anyone or pets in the vehicle,” Fleming said. “Even if the temperature is in the 60s, the car will heat up quickly in direct sunlight.”
Fleming also suggested doing any outdoor chores during the morning or evening hours, if possible, to avoid the heat of the day.