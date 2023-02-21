Pikeville Elementary fifth-grade students recently celebrated their graduation from the D.A.R.E. program, through which officials said the students gained vital skills that can help them as they navigate through life.
Pikeville Police Lt. Chad Branham, who taught the 10-week course, said the D.A.R.E. program has shifted since 2009.
Now, Branham said, the program is more focused on giving kids the skills they need to avoid or get out of bad situations, find resources that are available to them, ask for and offer help as well as how to deal with stress and peer pressure.
The fifth grade D.A.R.E. program is called “Keepin’ it Real,” Branham said, because it deals with real life stories and real life situations.
“During the 10 weeks, we discuss things that people around their age group are going to be facing,” said Branham. “Like stress, peer pressure, risk taking, bullying, confident communication, active listening, getting help from others and helping others.”
As part of the program, the students wrote essays about incorporating these skills in real life scenarios.
During the ceremony, the first and second place essay contest winners were awarded prizes and two runners-up were recognized with an honorable mention.
First-place winner Addison Brown received a Daren the Lion plush, a $100 gift card and a bag full of D.A.R.E. merchandise.
Second-place winner Brody Robinson received a $50 gift card and a bag full of D.A.R.E. merchandise.
Branham said there were many good essays this year.
“It is really rewarding,” he said, “seeing that they retain a lot of that knowledge.”
Pikeville Elementary Principal Glenda Adkins said the kids go through a real transformation during the D.A.R.E. program.
“It’s just a wonderful experience to see the students transform from how they are at the beginning, to the end,” said Adkins. “And to watch them become more comfortable with subjects that are hard to talk about sometimes.”
The D.A.R.E. program as it is now, Branham said, is “very effective.”
“Here in about a year or two, people are going to see some studies that have (been done) over the last 15 years,” said Branham. “That’s going to show how effective the new program is.”
Adkins said the D.A.R.E. graduation is also a celebration of the difference D.A.R.E. is making in the kids’ lives.
“Every year when we have a D.A.R.E. graduation, we celebrate the fact that our kids have been exposed to things that they are going to need to know in real life,” said Adkins. “And we know that being exposed to the things in D.A.R.E. is making a difference in the choices they are making.”