The first reading of ordinance amending Chapter 130 of the City of Pikeville’s Code of Ordinances related to firearms on city-owned or controlled property was withdrawn by city attorney Rusty Davis during the May 8 meeting of the Pikeville City Commission.
“I would like to request that we hold off on this until I have a chance to review any changes in state laws pertaining to this issue that may have been enacted by this past session of the state legislature,” Davis said. “I just want this proposed amendment to be accurate.”
It is expected the ordinance change will be brought up at the next meeting of the commission which is scheduled for May 22.
In late April of this year, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a lawsuit challenging a City of Pikeville ban on bringing guns inside the Appalachian Wireless Arena should be dismissed because of a lack of evidence.
The city-owned arena has a policy barring the possession of firearms on its premises because it is located within 1,000 feet of a preschool and elementary school, a requirement under the federal Gun Free School Zone act.
In 2018, the Kentucky Concealed Carry Coalition sued the city, and, in its complaint, the coalition said members had been denied entry to the arena solely based on their lawful possession of firearms.
Six of the seven justices agreed the coalition did not provide enough evidence to show that its members had previously been denied entry.
Davis said this proposed ordinance amendment will solidify and better explain the weapon policy in the city.