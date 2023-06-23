The issue of weapons on city property was addressed during the June 12 Pikeville city commission meeting.
City Attorney Rusty Davis read, for the first time, the proposed ordinance amending sections of the Pikeville City Code of Ordinances, specifically sections 130.15 and 130.16.
The issue came up during a case between the Kentucky Concealed Carry Coalition, Inc. versus the City of Pikeville in which the coalition brought suit against the city after they alleged that people were turned away from entering the East Kentucky Expo Center (now known as the Appalachian Wireless Arena) as they were carrying weapons.
The Kentucky Court of Appeals rendered an opinion which said in part, “renters of the Expo Center have the right to dictate whether their guests are permitted to carry weapons while attending events.”
The proposed ordinance would clarify the issue by stating, “it shall be unlawful to enter into or upon any building owned, leased or occupied by the City of Pikeville or its agencies by a licensee carrying a concealed deadly weapon pursuant to a license granted in KRS 237.110.”
The proposed ordinance also addresses any who may violate by allowing the person to be denied entrance into the premises and ordered to leave the premises.
The proposed ordinance also addresses city employees who may violate the proposed change by being subject to employee disciplinary measures.
The second reading and a vote on the proposed ordinance change will be conducted at the next regular meeting of the commission which is scheduled for June 26.