The Pikeville Community Foundation awarded $20,500 scholarships to Shelby Valley High School seniors during their awards ceremony on May 10. The scholarships were funded from the Woodrow and Evelyn Johnson fund, advised by the Pikeville Community Foundation, and held at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, according to a statement from the Pikeville Community Foundation.
“Supporting our local youth is a top priority for our community foundation,” said Pat McNamee, Pikeville Community Foundation chair. “We are pleased to offer these scholarships to well-deserving Shelby Valley High School seniors to help make a financial impact as they pursue a college education.”
McNamee and Pikeville Community Foundation board member, Rick Newsom, presented scholarships to Amiee Compton, Kaylee Ray, Kyra Looney, Haley Coleman, Lauren Hawkins, Jordan Ratliff, Lola Fields, Matthew Thacker and Faith Newsom.
The Pikeville Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky - an accredited community foundation serving Southeast Kentucky. Pikeville Community Foundation board members include Pat McNamee (chair), Philip Elswick, Rick Newsom, Fadi Al Akhrass, MD, Kathy Atkins (secretary) and Gerrie Clark.
If you are interested in leaving a legacy to your Pikeville/Pike County community to support youth through a scholarship fund or you want to include the Pikeville Community Foundation in your will, visit, appalachianky.org/ways-to-give/, or contact Kathy King Allen, community engagement director at, (606) 216-3977, or email, kathy@appalachianky.org.
To donate to the Pikeville Community Foundation, mail a check to Pikeville Community Foundation, 773 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville KY 41501 or donate online at, https://bit.ly/pikevillecf .
Online donations can be set up to recur monthly, quarterly or annually.