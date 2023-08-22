The Appalachian Wireless Arena is preparing to host a wide variety of events, vendors and celebrity guests, with the Pikeville Comic and Toy Convention Aug. 26.
Convention founder Kent Leedy has scheduled national and local toy vendors, celebrities, artists, comic book creators and filmmakers for the event.
Leedy said he began the convention in 2017 out of his love for comics and nostalgia.
“I had been traveling long distances to different comic and toy conventions since 1982 and took a chance at launching Pikeville’s first convention,” Leedy said.
Leedy said attendees this year will have the opportunity to enjoy 127 booths and the costume contest is always a favorite.
“The costume contest is open for ages 10 and under and there is also a category for teens and adults,” Leedy said. “There is no charge to enter the costume contest and there is a trophy and cash prize.”
According to Leedy, with early ticket boosters, the convention is expecting a large attendance.
“With early sales we can estimate a large crowd this year, with an estimated 3,000 or more in attendance,” Leedy said.
The event will kick off Aug. 25 with a special VIP entry from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. on Aug. 26.
The VIP package, he said, includes a lanyard, special entry time and a T-shirt with chosen color for $45 and is on sale until Aug. 23.
The convention will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, and tickets are $15 per person, with children 10 and under being admitted free.
Tickets can be purchased at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Community Trust Box Office during normal business hours or on the day of the show, as well as by visiting, appalachianwirelessarena.com.
For more information on celebrity guests as well as vendors, visit, www.pikevillecomiccon.net.