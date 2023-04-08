The City of Pikeville has several projects in the works and, according to Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick, progress continues on them.
“The Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park is home to Appalachian Tank which is located in the old Silverliner facility and is owned by Platinum Tank group which is owned by Tony Roberts and is a Canadian company with plants throughout Canada and the United States and they make the same product as Silverliner did,” Elswick said. “Currently, they have 50 employees working there and they’re doing quite well by all appearances.”
Elswick indicated there are additional prospects for other entities to locate in the park.
“We recently had two companies inquire about locating in the park and we are currently working through those negotiations, but I have no clue when something may happen or even if they choose Pikeville,” Elswick said. “If they do choose Pikeville, they are very good companies and will employ a lot of people.”
Elswick said the University of Pikeville has received some grant funding to construct a high-tech greenhouse research facility and that will be in the industrial park as well.
Elswick said Wright Concrete company is now located in the park.
“Their corporate headquarters is there and they will be putting their mixed materials plant there which will be relocating from West Virginia so eventually there will be about 60 employees there," Elswick said.
The Pikeville Fire Department is preparing to relocate their Station 2 which is currently located on Island Creek, to a location on the south end of town.
“The new Station 2 will be at the Yorktown Landing,” Elswick said. “That facility is under construction now as we renovate a building that the city purchased and it should be, barring any weather or material delays, be finished by October of this year.”
Elswick said the relocation of Station 2 to the south end of town provides better coverage for ambulance and fire for the residences there but also provides a quicker response to the Kentucky Industrial Park and to any accidents that may occur in that area.
Police and fire training is part of the city’s focus, Elswick said.
“The police officers are required to have 40 hours of training every year and here in Pikeville, they receive more than that,” Elswick said. “Firefighters are required to have several hundred hours per year and we do a lot of that training internally and this training includes swift water rescue, rope training, open trench training, extrication techniques among many other types of training.”
Elswick said the fire department is preparing to do some tactical training for their Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in the event if they go on a drug raid or warrant being served by the police department, they will know how to operate in that type of environment.
“This past summer, the entire police department was trained in tactical response,” Elswick said. “So now, all of our police officers are trained exactly the same techniques, so it provides them with an added layer of security and safety and that’s what is paramount to us and that’s protecting our first responders and making sure that they respond to every emergency situation in a trained, efficient and effective manner.”
The expansion of UPike is particularly pleasing to the city, Elswick said, and with the recent announcement of UPike opening the College of Dentistry, that growth continues.
“The growth of UPike has a tremendous impact on the city in a very positive way,” Elswick said. “Those will be new residents because they’re faculty or they’re students and some students stay here long term and all of that has a positive impact on the city.”