Longtime Pikeville businessman Adam Estep passed away May 3 at his residence.
Estep owned and operated Estep’s Used Cars and Estep’s Portable building sales on U.S. 23 across from Ratliffs Creek.
Steve Hartsock, Pikeville city commissioner, said Estep’s passing is a loss for the community.
“Anytime we lose someone it’s hard but Adam’s many contributions to the community will be hard to fill,” Hartsock said. “He was such a staple of the community, and his dedication was tremendous, and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
Many people who attended the recent Hillbilly Days festival missed not seeing Estep and his “little” car.
Jimmy Kinney, the son of ‘Shady’ Grady Kinney, co-founder of Hillbilly Days, said Estep played a big role in the festival.
“Adam played a big part in every Hillbilly Days with the exception of this past one and that was because of his health,” Kinney said. “Adam was always a part of the opening ceremony, helping line up the parade; he was just in the middle of it all.
“Adam was a great example of what a Shriner is supposed to be,” Kinney said. “He was always active in the lodge, and he will be sorely missed by all of us.”
Estep’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. May at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Adam Estep was 86 years old.