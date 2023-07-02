The second reading of an ordinance amending portions of the city of Pikeville code of ordinances relating to weapons on city property was approved by unanimous vote June 26.
Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis read the ordinance.
“It sounds like a lot but really we’re not really changing anything we did as a result of the lawsuit regarding firearm possession, but they (the court) did say that we should have rather than adopting it by an order of resolution, we should have adopted these things by ordinance,” Davis said. “So, we’re going back and adopting by ordinance.”
Davis stated that the city cannot make gun laws and doesn’t make gun laws.
“We just make the public aware of the federal and state gun laws that are in effect in the city, and we are required to enforce,” Davis said. “Most of our concerts and concert promoters require that we restrict the access to guns in the Appalachian Wireless Arena.”
Davis gave examples of the YUM arena in Louisville or Rupp arena in Lexington during a University of Kentucky game, those facilities are similar types of public facilities like the Appalachian Wireless arena is.
Davis said UK has a contract with Rupp Arena and, for the safety of the players and teams, UK doesn’t want guns allowed in, so they use metal detectors.
“We are not adopting any laws, we’re just confirming the laws that our people have to enforce and those are state and federal laws,” Davis said. “And we’re just adopting that with this ordinance.”
Davis said the ordinance was just a matter of clarifying and aligning to the recommendations of the court to adjust from a resolution to an ordinance regarding weapons on city property.