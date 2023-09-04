The City of Pikeville filed notice Aug. 25, notifying a federal court that the city will be appealing a recent decision to dismiss the city’s lawsuit against the companies affiliated with Optimum (formerly Suddenlink). In the lawsuit, the city claims the internet provider engaged in cost-cutting measures which unfairly reduced the quality of service to communities like Pikeville.
According to court documents, on Aug. 15, U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning issued an order dismissing Pikeville’s lawsuit against Cebridge Acquisition LLC and Ce quel III Communications II LLC, both doing business as Suddenlink Communications, as well as Altice USA.
In the lawsuit which was originally filed in July 2022, the city was asking for more than $1.2 million in damages, claiming that the companies, following acquisitions cut costs to the detriment of their customers.
“Altice’s strategy is to purchase providers, like Suddenlink, that serve areas like Pikeville where few if any viable alternatives exist for phone, cable and internet service, and then engage in severe cost-cutting that significantly reduces the quality of services offered,” the lawsuit said. “Because of the dearth of alternatives, Altice also raises rates on its captive customers even as the service quality declines.”
In his dismissal order, Bunning agreed with the argument of Altice — a majority owner of Cequel — that the court has no jurisdiction because it “has no employees, no accounts and no property in Kentucky and does not market goods or services to residents there.”
Further, Bunning wrote in agreement with the defendants’ argument that Pikeville “failed to state a claim against all three defendants because it has failed to allege sufficient facts to show that any of them breached the franchise,” and that Altice and Cebridge are not parties to the franchise. Bunning also agreed with the defendants’ claim that the lawsuit did not state a claim against Cequel because it fails to allege that the company has breached their contract with the city.
In the notice issued Aug. 25, attorneys for Pikeville said the city will be appealing the dismissal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.