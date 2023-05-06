The City of Pikeville has announced a window decorating contest to honor police, fire, and EMS personnel, as well as public safety telecommunications officers. The contest, open to any business inside Pikeville City limits, including the Pikeville Commons area, begins on May 8.
“We are always looking for ways to highlight the outstanding work of our first responders and telecommunications officers,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “They help keep our community and residents safe and we are so grateful for their service. This contest is a fun way for the community to be involved in showing their appreciation as well.”
Contestants need to post a photo of their decorated windows on or before May 15 on the Pikeville Tourism Facebook page to be entered into the contest. Windows will be judged on spirit of the police, fire, EMS and Public Safety Telecommunications professions, as well as creativity and effort.
“We are really looking forward to seeing what creative ideas our community comes up with for this contest,” said Kevin Roberts, director of special events for the Appalachian Wireless Arena. “We encourage businesses throughout the City of Pikeville to participate in this exciting contest to show our collective appreciation for our first responders and telecommunications officers.”
The first-place winner will receive a $1,500 advertising credit from one of the following: Mountain Top Media, Appalachian News Express, or Appalachian Wireless Arena. The second-place winner will choose from the two not chosen by the first-place winner, and the third-place winner will receive the final credit.
The contest winners will be announced on May 29.