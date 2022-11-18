The City of Pikeville is gearing up for its Fifth Annual Winterfest — an interactive holiday experience which will offer chances to celebrate the season.
The ice skating rink will once again be open in the Pikeville City Park every Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Nov. 26 through Jan. 1.
The ice skating rink will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Adults can test their skating skills for $10 an hour, and children 6 and under can slide across the ice for $6 per hour.
Schools and other groups may also utilize the skating rink by appointment. To inquire about pricing or availability, please email kevin@appwirelessarena.com.
The city also announced the return of the Pikeville Christmas Parade, which will be held on Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. If you would like to be a part of the parade, you may complete a permit application at the Pikeville Police Department Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Permits are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Along with the ice skating and parade, the City of Pikeville will light the City’s Christmas tree located in City Park on November 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Muddy Boots, LLC of Pikeville will also be offering horse drawn carriage rides in select parts of downtown every Friday and Saturday in December from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Whitewater Shrine Club will add another layer of fun by offering miniature train rides through town on varied dates during the Winterfest festivities.
“We are extremely pleased to announce the Fifth Annual Winterfest,” Director of Tourism and Appalachian Wireless Arena General Manager Paul Bowles said. “This is such a lovely time of year in Kentucky and having these activities so close to home is one of the reasons that Pikeville is such a wonderful place to live.”
Kevin Roberts, director of special events for the Appalachian Wireless Arena, agreed.
“Any day is a great day to visit Pikeville, but visiting during Winterfest is extra special,” said Roberts. “You’ll have a great time and make lifelong family memories. I still remember watching the Christmas Parade while sitting on the curb with my family and am ecstatic to help bring that experience to a new generation.”