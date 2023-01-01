Nine projects in seven communities were recently awarded Kentucky Certified Local Government (CLG) Program grants, including three to the city of Covington to support instructors, supplies and consultant fees for the newly established Covington Academy of Heritage Trades (CAHT). CLG funding has been the lynchpin for this new hands-on training program focused on traditional building skills, which also received three start-up grants in 2021.
Also receiving grants totaling $103,058 for FY 2022-23 were projects in Bardstown, Boone County, Frankfort, LaGrange, Newport and Pikeville, with local matches of $68,706 in funding and in-kind services creating total investment of $171,764. The CLG program is administered by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office (KHC), with grant funds allocated annually by the National Park Service to participating communities.
The nonprofit academy’s mission is to provide an opportunity for individuals to learn a trade greatly needed in the Northern Kentucky and greater region, and to enable economic mobility while preserving and protecting historic properties.
“Covington has quantified Kentucky’s pressing need for skilled preservation tradespeople, and through their commitment to preservation as a CLG community, the city is now able to apply for this funding as a resource to fill that need,” said Dr. Orloff Miller, KHC’s CLG Program and Planning Coordinator.
Contracts were recently executed for selected CLG projects, approved in July by the KHC board. Activities must directly support goals outlined in Kentucky’s state historic preservation plan, and those charged with training and implementing projects must adhere to the federal Secretary of the Interior’s standards for the treatment of historic properties.
Other funded projects include a design review guidelines update for Bardstown, a revised National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Dinsmore House in Boone County to include African American historic context, a historic preservation economic impact study for Frankfort, and funds for local and elected officials to attend professional training. Project descriptions follow.
Pikeville
CLG designation offers a way for local governments to develop a comprehensive approach to historic preservation and promote the integration of preservation interests into the planning process. City and county-wide historic preservation commissions must become designated to qualify for the grants, made available through a federal Historic Preservation Fund pass-through to state historic preservation offices to assist their work in recognizing, protecting, and saving historic places.
The City of Pikeville requested grant funding for local officials to attend the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions Forum 2022, which took place July 13-17 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Historic Preservation Review Board members and staff had an opportunity to attend educational programs and tours of historic properties. Costs included registration fees for five board members plus the CLG Coordinator, travel, expenses and hotel costs.