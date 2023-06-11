This summer, Jayden White from Pikeville will join middle school students from nationwide to participate in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JrNYLC) in Washington, D.C., JrNYLC announced in a statement.
The Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one program in a family of programs hosted by Envision by WorldStrides (www.envisionexperience.com) that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Jayden White, son of Kristopher and Shawna Pilz, of Pikeville, was nominated by his eighth grade teacher at Pikeville High School. Jayden, the statement said, has excelled in the chess club and is part of the Teen Improv group at The Appalachian Center for the Arts.
He is a very outgoing and intelligent young man. Jayden is excited to have this amazing opportunity to expand his horizons, explore the nation’s capital and gain hands-on experience in these immersive workshops. JrNYLC prepares students to be critical thinkers and responsible leaders across any discipline.
For over 35 years, the statement said, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world — and themselves — in new ways.