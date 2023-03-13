A Pike County woman was recently sentenced to serve 15 years on numerous drug trafficking charges.
Amber Gibson, 32, of Poor Bottom Road, appeared before Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman on March 8, at which time she was sentenced on charges to which she pleaded guilty in September.
The charges ranged from possession of and trafficking in controlled substances such as methamphetamine and heroin to a case in which she was accused of helping a Pike County Detention Center inmate to escape.
Court documents show that when she entered the September guilty plea, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office offered a total sentence of 15 years to serve in prison, with the provision that the office would oppose all forms of probation.
However, court documents show, Gibson was allowed by Coleman to remain free on bond pending sentencing, but she failed to show up on multiple dates. As a result, the documents show, her bond was revoked and bench warrants were issued for her arrest.
On Feb. 16, according to Pikeville Police, Pikeville Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Gibson.
Gibson began fleeing from Reed, court documents show, eventually traveling onto U.S. 23, where she made a U-turn in the middle of the highway after driving in the wrong lanes of travel and turned onto Keyser Heights.
Gibson then attempted to flee into a residence, according to court documents, however, she was stopped and arrested.
The Feb. 16 incident tacked on a myriad of new charges for Gibson, including first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container (three counts), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (two counts), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), illegal possession of a legend drug and traffic charges.
During her March 8 sentencing, Coleman said Gibson was basically facing life in prison.
Coleman imposed the 15-year sentence without the possibility of probation.
Gibson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where she remained as of presstime March 9.