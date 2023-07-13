A Pike County woman was arrested recently after she was allegedly found to be trafficking in heroin.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Zachary Burgess, in the early morning hours of July 6, he and Trooper Logan Hillerman were patrolling the area of Hurricane Branch at South Williamson when they saw a 2011 Buick Regal partially in the roadway.
There were two individuals in the vehicle, Burgess wrote, and one standing at the driver’s side window.
Upon making contact with the occupants, the citation said, Burgess saw the driver, Amber Aslinger, 27, of Reserve Road, Stopover, reaching in the back seat for cigarettes.
Burgess wrote that he saw a glass pipe in the seat where Aslinger was sitting. As Aslinger complied with a request to exit the vehicle, Burgess wrote, he saw a large quantity of a substance which appeared to be heroin in the driver’s side floorboard.
Aslinger denied the substance was hers and instead said that the individual that had been standing outside the vehicle must have dropped it in the car.
Burgess wrote that Aslinger was placed under arrest and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.