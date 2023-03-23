A Pike County woman was arrested recently on a felony charge of abuse.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Terry Mounts, on March 16, he was dispatched to a an abuse complaint from social services at East Rasnick Bottom, Elkhorn City.
Mounts wrote that the complaint advised that a minor child, who is autistic, had been abused.
Upon arrival, Mounts wrote, he found that the child had a bruise on their right leg from being hit with a clothes hanger. From statements from the victims and witnesses, Mounts wrote, it was determined that the child had been hit by their mother, Christy T. Toler, 36.
One of the witnesses, Mounts wrote, advised that the child had been hit at least 10 times with the hanger.
All children in the residence, Mounts wrote, were taken into protective custody “due to the severity of the abuse.”
Toler was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree criminal abuse.