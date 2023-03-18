A Pike County woman is in jail on a variety of charges after walking away with a child.
According to the Ashland Police Department, Kayla Simpson, 24 was arrested March 14 after allegedly walking away from a facility with a two-month-old child.
Authorities report Simpson left with the child shortly after 11:15 p.m. on March 13
Police obtained arrest warrants for Simpson, and she was found and arrested a few hours later.
Mylee was located and was safe, according to the Ashland Police Department.
Simpson is charged with custodial interference and wanton endangerment and was lodged in jail
Authorities report that additional charges may be added.
Ashland Police say it was with the help of the public that resulted in the quick apprehension of Simpson.
No other information on the case has been released at press time.