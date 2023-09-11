Since 2011, Pike TV has been a source for fiscal court meetings, SOAR coverage and many other programs of local interest to viewers.
Outside of being able to go live on social media or live stream, the one thing that had been lacking was the capability to go live on the TV channel.
That has now changed.
David Lee Chapman, channel manager for Pike TV, said the appropriate equipment has now been purchased and installed.
“Really, for the first time since its inception, we have the ability to go live from an event,” Chapman said. “We tested the equipment at the Aug. 15 Pike County fiscal court meeting and aired that meeting live.”
Chapman said the Pike TV channel, seen on channel 15 on Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) and on channel 99 on Inter Mountain Cable, will now be airing University of Pikeville home football and basketball games, fiscal court meetings, and other special news conferences and UPike events live on the TV channel.
“Technically, at one time, we could go live on the channel but we would have people at the event and a person in the studio, but our old equipment would sometimes fail,” Chapman said. “With this new equipment from Axel Technology, we can go live on the channel from the scene with no one in the studio.”
Chapman thanked Dave Stanford along with his Pike TV staff, production assistants Zachary Meek and Maggie Purvis for their assistance getting the new equipment installed and learning the new equipment.
Funding for Pike TV comes from the City of Pikeville, Pikeville Medical Center, Pike County Fiscal Court, UPike is the founding stakeholder with additional funding from SOAR and the Breaks Interstate Park. Additional sponsorship comes from Appalachian Wireless and Community Trust Bank.