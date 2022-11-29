While most teenagers are focused on driving, dating and devices, one Pike County teen is breaking the mold and finding ways to give back to the community.
Tenneall Cantrell, 16, of Sycamore, has successfully organized two charity donation projects, and she has been involved in several more.
Tenneall said the desire to help is something that has always laid heavy on her heart.
“You know how you have something that really weighs on your heart and you really feel like you have to do it?” said Tenneall, “it’s like that.”
Last year, Tenneall said she collected donations for a domestic violence shelter located in Whitesburg.
Tenneall said domestic violence is something that really touches her, as both her mother and her aunt grew up in domestic situations with their fathers.
While watching a television show about domestic violence that was based on true events, Tenneall said she felt the need to act.
“I was watching a show that was based on true events (surrounding domestic violence) and it really broke me,” Tenneall said. “I just felt like I should really do something for victims around here.”
Thus, Tenneall reached out to the shelter, who in turn provided her with the number of tenants and what they needed most.
Tenneall then took up donations from the community and had the privilege of distributing the donations, along with Christmas gifts to the women and children, throughout the shelter.
Each Christmas season, Tenneall said she works with her church, Ignite in Fleming Neon, to collect and distribute various donations to those in need.
Although she does not organize the events through her church, Tenneall does enjoy participating in them.
Tenneall is also active in the Honors Society at East Ridge High School.
Just this past Halloween, she and other members of the Honors Society dressed up in costumes to pass out candy and read books to children at Elkhorn City Elementary.
“That was so fun,” said Tenneall. “I love reading to the little kids.”
Tenneall said she enjoys working with young children, but she is also interested in working with other teens. She is currently trying to find a way to work with both sets of youth by using art.
“No one really works with the teens, they really focus on the younger kids,” Tenneall said. “Teens nowadays are shaping the world into what it’s going to be, so we really need to work with them.”
Tenneall does not limit her charity work to humans, as this year, she is organizing a donation drive for the Pike County Animal Shelter.
“I’m a sucker for dogs,” she said.
Tenneall said she plans to continue volunteering and helping in her community in the near and distant future, and she hopes to inspire more youth to get out and get involved in the community.
“Kids need to help out more in the community,” said Tenneall. “And we need more opportunities for kids to get involved.”
Tenneall is currently accepting donations for the animal shelter through December, which can be dropped off at Sycamore Market where she works. Sycamore market is located at, 9910 Elkhorn Creek Road, Ashcamp.