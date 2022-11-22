Thanksgiving week is here and with it comes the kick-off of the holiday shopping season.
In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shoppers can experience Small Business Saturday, which is a day full of deals from local businesses aimed to keep dollars in local communities.
According to Minta Trimble, director of Pikeville’s Main Street Program, for about the last 10 years, Pikeville has celebrated Small Business Saturday with deals, giveaways and interactive fun.
This Saturday, Nov. 26, Trimble said, will be no different.
This year, Trimble said, they are continuing with the tradition of the Red Bag shopping event.
Starting at 11 a.m., according to Trimble, shoppers can pick up their red bags at The Shoppes at 225, limited to 200 bags. Every bag includes $10 in Downtown Dollars to spend at participating businesses in the downtown Main Street District.
Trimble said the bags also include the possibility of winning $100 in Downtown Dollars.
“On the bottom of the bags, there will be a jingle bell on one,” said Trimble. “That person will win $100 in Downtown Dollars.”
Shoppers will also have two more opportunities to win Downtown Dollars, Trimble said.
After shopping, Trimble said, consumers may submit their receipts for the chance to win, “Biggest Spender” or “Most Places Shopped.” Each winner will receive $200 in Downtown Dollars.
Trimble said the drawing for Downtown Dollars will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Pikeville City Park.
Also taking place during Small Business Saturday, Trimble said, is the Snowman Storybook Walk.
“There will be pages of a snowman book in the windows of each business,” said Trimble. “And we’re having a snowman leading the way, reading the story.”
The Snowman Walk will begin at the city park, Trimble said, then travel up Main Street, down Division Street, and finally back up Second Street, ending at The Shoppes at 225.
“After the story, they (shoppers) can come to The Shoppes and get free hot chocolate,” Trimble said.
The Winterfest Iceskating Rink and Horse Carriage Rides at the city park will also be available beginning Nov. 26.
Trimble said the Small Business Saturday event is very important, both for the local businesses and the community.
“Out of every dollar, 67 cents stays in your hometown when you shop locally,” Trimble said. “Whereas with a big box store, other than paying labor, all of that money goes out of your community.”
Additionally, Trimble said, small, local businesses don’t have the marketing and funding dollars that chains do.
When you shop local, Trimble said, everybody wins.
“When you shop local, you are absolutely helping your economy,” said Trimble. “And you’re helping your local people to build your downtown.”