While University of Pikeville temporarily moved classes online amid an increase of active cases of COVID-19 on campus, Pike County saw a separate spike in cases this week, with more than 30 reported in two days.
Pike County sees spike in cases
On Sept. 23, the Pike County Health Department reported 31 new cases in two days, making the county’s total number of cases at 434 cases so far. Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that it was the second largest spike in Pike County’s cases since March this year, with the first being a spike of more than 50 cases reported around late July.
Of the 434 total cases, 63 cases are considered active, 368 patients have recovered and three people have died from the virus so far.
Riley said that hospitalizations for cases in Pike County have consistently increased over the past few weeks, with four of the county’s active cases currently hospitalized.
“When you look back at Memorial Day moving forward, it’s typically been one or two for a week,” Riley said. “We did have a couple weeks where we’ve had four, but then the number would go back down. We’ve now been at four-to-five for several weeks in a row.”
Riley emphasized the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing in order to “flatten the curve” and prevent the overburdening of hospitals and the healthcare system.
“The purpose of flattening the curve and slowing case growth is to avoid overburdening the healthcare system,” Riley said. “That’s the whole purpose in the mitigation strategies we employ by asking people to wear a mask, to social distance six feet or greater. It’s to slow the spread in order to not overburden healthcare.”
The 31 new cases reported on Sept. 23 included 20 patients who were between the ages of 18 and 24 years-old.
The 11 other patients included a 54 year-old male, 50 year-old male, 55 year-old male, 59 year-old female, 69 year-old male, 40 year-old female, 63 year-old male, 40 year-old female, 63 year-old male, 32 year-old male and 53 year-old female.
Before the Pike County Health Department’s latest update on Sept. 23, it reported four new cases on Sept. 21 and nine new cases on Sept. 18.
Riley said that the Pike County Health Department has seen a trend of students returning home to be tested for the virus after catching the virus while attending college outside of Pike County.
“There has definitely been an increase in that 18-25 age demographic, and some of those cases are no necessarily coming from local postsecondary,” Riley said. “In some cases, it’s students who went off to college and then came home. They get sick and then the first thing they do is come home to Mom and Dad. They come home to test, and we’ve seen that with some of the colleges in the region. That’s definitely been the main trend that we’ve seen.”
The Pike County Health Department, she said, is also currently working with a local organization that has seen a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases.
As the flu season approaches, Riley emphasized the importance of the general population getting their flu vaccination this fall. Starting Sept. 28, the Pike County Health Department will have flu vaccinations available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday every week, with Fridays being a “fast pass” day where people can receive their flu vaccination throughout the day without wait times.
Riley said that getting a flu shot was the next best way for people to protect their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to social distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask.
“I would encourage people to get their flu shots early,” Riley said.
UPike moves classes online amid increase in cases
The University of Pikeville also reported an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus, leading the university to temporarily move its undergraduate classes online starting on Sept. 21 and upgrade to a “Level Four” response for all undergraduate students.
UPike’s active cases increased to 15 on Sept. 22, and then to 19 on Sept. 23. UPike President Dr. Burton Webb said that in order to conduct necessary contact tracing and cleaning, the university upgraded its COVID-19 level from Level Two to Level Four.
Each level is based on community and college spread of the virus, and Level Four provides protocols in the event of a larger number of confirmed cases on campus.
“A few days ago, we started seeing a pattern of more positive cases,” Dr. Webb said. “We have to do contact tracing and cleaning. Our plan calls for if we can’t get contact tracing and cleaning done immediately, we move to Level Four.”
UPike first announced on Sept. 22 that it would remain at Level Four for 72 hours. However, the next day, Sept. 23, officials announced that UPike will remain in “Level Four” until Oct. 12, based on the recommendations of the Pike County Health Department.
All undergraduate students will continue virtual learning, and face-to-face classes and athletic activities for undergraduate students are scheduled to resume on Oct. 12. All students living on campus are being asked to study and remain in their rooms, Dr. Webb said, but they can leave if they want to use campus dining.
Dr. Webb said in a statement Sept. 23 that “local and state officials agree this is the safest course of action and that in making this decision, the university is staying consistent with the guidelines and its original plan.”
“We have said all along we will lean on experts for guidance,” Dr. Webb said. “This additional time will allow our campus to reduce our active cases and continue to keep our campus and community safe.”
Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the Pike County Health Department has not found any connection between cases being confirmed on UPike’s campus and cases being confirmed in Pike County.
“To date, we have not seen any crossover from the UPike community on the hill to the Pikeville and Pike County community,” Riley said. “So far, there have been no connections between the postsecondary community and the general population.”
The Pike County Health Department has hired a new disease investigator, Riley said, to assist with UPike’s COVID-19 cases.
“She has a doctorate, a nursing background and she will be dedicated solely to assist us with disease investigation and contact tracing for the University of Pikeville,” Riley said.
Symptoms and testing for COVID-19
Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information on the health department and the county’s COVID-19 cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
