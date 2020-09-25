As the Pike County Schools District prepares to welcome students back to in-person classes on Sept. 28, the district partnered with the Pikeville Medical Center to help expand telemedicine services to its school nurses.
The district has partnered with PMC, through a federal telemedicine and virtual learning grant, in order to provide additional telemedicine equipment to the schools throughout the district. The nurses received hands-on training by PMC officials at Mullins Elementary School on Sept. 24 on how to use the new equipment, and the services and equipment will be able to be accessed at the various schools in the district within a few weeks.
PMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aaron Crum said that the expansion of Telehealth services will help keep students and staff at school because it will allow school nurses to connect with health professionals from PMC in order to provide exams and prescribe medications.
“What’s really come about, actually largely as a result of COVID, is Telehealth,” said PMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aaron Crum. “As we started going down telemedicine at Pikeville Medical Center, we realized that we could really provide better care in the schools through expanded care. One of the ways we’ll be able to do that is by keeping students at school, we’ll keep parents at work and just have a better product for our county and for our patients.”
Dr. Crum said that the Pike County Schools District is spread further apart than many other districts across the state geographically, which makes this new partnership impactful for the schools because children and staff will be less impacted by geographic limitations in order to seek care that they need.
“With telemedicine, we really are able to get kids care,” Dr. Crum said. “They may not have been able to reach out for a simple day-to-day care because of geographic limitations. It’s difficult sometimes to get care for small things and now we’re able to provide that.”
Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins said that these new telemedicine services will allow nurses to provide the same basic services that would be provided to a patient at a doctor’s office.
“We just feel like telemedicine for Pike County is going to be a huge thing because we’re so spread out and sparsely populated that we think it’s going to be a major benefit for not only our kids, but our staff as well,” Adkins said. “Our staff will be able to go in and use telemedicine the same as our kids do. I really appreciate Pikeville Medical Center and the partnership they’ve got with our school system and what they’re doing for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.