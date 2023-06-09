Almost one year after the catastrophic July floods devastated the area, Pike County residents are still seeing hurdles when trying to rebuild.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court June 6 meeting, Purchasing Agent Greg Fannin informed the court that Bonded Brothers Construction, which was awarded the bid to replace eight residential bridges destroyed in the flood, is unable to complete their projects.
“Bonded Brothers called me last week and said they’re not able to do these contracts,” said Fannin.
According to Fannin, on March 9 and 21, Bonded Brothers Construction signed contracts stating they had 90 days to complete the rebuilding of eight bridges located throughout the county.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided the funds for the projects according to the lowest bid, Fannin said, which was Bonded Brothers Construction.
At first, Fannin said, they could only secure funding for four bridges, however after going back to FEMA, they successfully acquired the funding for five additional bridges.
“We went back to FEMA and got extra money to be able to do these jobs,” said Fannin.
Because the money has been provided by FEMA based on the lowest bid, Fannin said, it will be difficult to go back and ask for more money to hand the project off to the next lowest bidder.
“It’d be hard to go back to FEMA and ask for another $10,000 to $15,000 per job to get those done,” said Fannin.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said litigation is a possible response. However, because the money is coming from FEMA, it is not on the court to act.
“I don’t know if it’s our fight to pick at this point,” said Jones. “We need to let the transportation cabinet and FEMA know … and let them decide.”
Jones said Emergency Management should also be notified.
Fannin said it is possible for him to contact the next lowest bidder about completing the project for the funds issued by FEMA.
Jones recommended Fannin alert FEMA, the Emergency Management Department and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet before taking any action.
The next fiscal court meeting is set to be held at 10 a.m. on June 20.