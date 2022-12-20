A Pikeville doctor appeared in court Dec. 16 for his first hearing on felony drug charges, the same day the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure restricted his license.
A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Jason N. Stamper, 51, of Ratliff Street, Coal Run, in connection with charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stamper was arrested on Dec. 15 after, according to an arrest citation written by J. Emit Thompson, with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, officers served a federal search warrant at Stamper’s residence.
While searching, Thompson wrote, officers discovered a baggie containing a white substance consistent with methamphetamine, as well as multiple bags of the Attention Defict/Hyperactivity Disorder drug Vyvanse.
In addition, the citation said, officers found scales, pipes, a container and baggies in the same area containing residue.
Stamper was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
On the same day, officers were seen at Stamper’s Hambley Boulevard office.
During the arraignment hearing on Dec. 16, Pike District Judge Robert Wright ordered Stamper held on a $20,000 surety bond. Jail records show Stamper was released from the jail after the bond was posted on his behalf later that day.
The same day, according to KBML records, the agency issued an emergency order of restriction, preventing Stamper from prescribing, dispensing or otherwise professional utilizing controlled substances until the KBML hearing panel has resolved the complaint.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Dec. 21.