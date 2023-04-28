National commentators and grassroots voices all proclaim the same message: America’s healthcare system is not working for rural America. Instead of lamenting the problem, a recent conference; however, set out to find solutions.
A Healthier WE: Appalachia Rising
This forum was not designed to discuss the issue in terms of diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiac disease or any number of other diagnoses. Rather the conference focused on healthcare as a lifestyle and way of life. By focusing on a variety of social determinants of health such as transportation, access to health care, food insecurities, reduction of active lifestyles and social stigma, the content of “A Healthier WE: Appalachia Rising” was developed.
Dr. Phil Polakoff, of Stanford University School of Medicine, founded A Healthier WE. It stemmed from data collected from the challenges facing rural health conditions in the American West. That data led to the Healthier Rural West Summit in Salt Lake City and most recently culminated in the A Healthier WE: Appalachia Rising held in Pikeville at the Bob Amos Park Welcome Center on April 19.
A variety of voices
Panel facilitators were not limited to healthcare providers exclusively but included a wide range of speakers throughout the course of the event from areas including politics, farmers markets, recreation, business, education among others.
The diversity of the seminar and the presenters were further expanded, as it was a joint effort with Pike County and Mingo County, West Virginia. The discussions also widened the geographic scope to include Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.
Polakoff called the participants “co-directors of Appalachia.” He said they are thoughtful; looking for change; and working together on how best to act collectively.
“We are here today with Mingo and Pike counties to collaborate with them,” said Polakoff. “It is a good start as we are seeking a prosperous well-being for central Appalachia and beyond.”
Healthier WE Chief Impact Officer June Sargent, who coordinated the forum, said it is important to bring the two counties together to collaborate on how to better healthcare in the region.
“A Healthier WE also held a forum like this one in Salt Lake City last year with the same goals; to expand healthcare in rural areas,” Sargent said. “We are here in particular to help this rural community as our forum is made up of individuals in the healthcare industry, educators, elected officials and professionals who work with broadband.”
Practical policies, politics
Pike County Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman and Mingo County Commission President Nathan Brown participated in a conversation including workforce development, healthcare policies, infrastructure funding, tourism opportunities for growth, using technology and data to create or improve healthier communities.
“My thoughts immediately go to the kids and a grassroots organization,” Hickman said. “Reach out to your board of education, state, local universities, whoever, start with the kids and start early. If you can affect the kids’ lives, they can at least bring it home to the parents. You got a chance to do it that way, you got to get to the parents right, you do. So, it’s just a grassroots effort decade after decade.”
Hickman compared the need for a grassroots approach to improve health care to the need for regionalization when it comes to strengthening and diversifying the local economies.
“For the Pike County Industrial Park, the first thing I wanted to do is look at every park around us; look at the specs at other buildings. See if we are different or alike,” said Hickman. “We don’t have to be like the other buildings. We need to be different and ready, and I think it makes sense to do it that way. So, it is important to start with the kids and begin with grassroots to build health care differently.”
Mingo County Commission President Nathan Brown said he believes a good place to start is by protecting the health care for people in rural areas. He also said cutting Medicaid rates affects people who have that insurance.
“Two-thirds of West Virginians are on some form of state benefits.” Brown said. “When we talk about
raising the rates of insurance, they fall off and cannot afford it. This causes them not to seek medical care at all. Thirty-three percent buy it on an open market, or they don’t have it all. We are dependent on governmental agencies that provide health care, so I think we should start there.”
Direct economic factors such as healthcare costs as well as soaring living expenses put a burden on individuals and new methods need to be devised to fund health care. One such example he cited was the use of tourism to revitalize the two-state region that is still reeling from the all but extinction of the mining industry.
“As far as tourism goes, it’s a big thing. We can use it to raise tax dollars to improve our healthcare system,” said Brown. “There are only two ways to raise revenue: you either broaden the base of the tax population or you raise the rate.
“Nobody wants to raise the tax rate,” he continued. “So, we must broaden the base by bringing more people into the economy and welcoming different economies. And as we shift away from the coal economy, we have to focus on retraining and reallocating our capital to our youth who would otherwise not be suited to jobs that they have not traditionally filled in the past.”
Moving forward
University of Pikeville President Dr. Burton Webb agreed with Brown on the need for diversification. He has extensive generational roots in the Johns Creek section of Pike County; however, he hails from Flint, Michigan. As it was with Pike County and with Mingo County, Flint also had a one-industry economy, which crumbled. Instead of coal production; however, that economy was based on automobile manufacturing. He said relying on only one economic base is not sustainable and in turn has a ripple effect in all facets of people’s lifestyles including health care.
“When I was younger, I watched what I thought of our most valuable asset — coal — leaving the area,” Mingo County Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship. “I still feel the same but now I realize that our people are really our most valuable asset, and they are leaving.”
Blankenship, like Brown, Coleman, Hickman and the approximately 20 other panelists and presenters at the forum, emphasized factors such as economic downturn, outmigration, food insecurity, lack of public transportation and high unemployment have worsened the overall health care in Central Appalachia. In addition to a general healthcare crisis, these factors also are heavy contributors in the area’s opioid epidemic.
Blankenship said one of the positive outcomes from the recent COVID-19 pandemic was the amount of grant funds being offered to provide remote services. This allowed the Mingo County Health Department to purchase several mobile units and create a Quick Response Team. Also, during the pandemic the MCHD created partnerships with all municipalities within Mingo County to offer mobile services.
“Our No. 1 problem is transportation,” Blankenship said. “That has changed. We are no longer just a brick-and-mortar facility. We are now out on the street offering our services. Not only that, we have also been freed and encouraged to go beyond our traditional boundaries. I love it now when I see our QRT unit going across the river (the Tug River is the boundary between Kentucky and West Virginia).
“We are developing networks with other agencies such as the Pike County Health Department and the health department in Martin County,” he continued. “We are reaching across borders and state lines. We are meeting needs where they are. This is a major component of rural health care.”
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Senior Director of Community Development Danielle Harmon said focus groups like A Healthier WE, shared data collection and the partnerships/networking referenced by Blankenship helps prioritize needs and helps determine specialty disciplines organizations such as ARH should provide.
Medically indicated food boxes are one such need that has been determined through data collection, she said. These food boxes are specifically designed to target the dietary needs of diabetics. This is a project the Williamson Health and Wellness Center has been conducting for more than a year. WHWC founder and CEO Dr. Donovan “Dino” Beckett touted the success of the program and said participants have had significant decreases in A1C (a blood test measuring average blood sugar levels) results.
Drug addiction and lack of mental health treatment are also hot-button topics when it comes to rural healthcare initiatives, WHWC Behavior Medicine Clinic Executive Director Durand Warren said. Over the past few years, he has been able to transition the Williamson program from a MAT (medically aided treatment) center for substance abuse patients into a full-service mental health counseling center offering services for both children and adults which extend beyond clinical needs to include programs such as workforce development and job placement assistance.
“We have to overcome the stigmatization that comes with drug abuse and mental health problems,” Warren said. “I represent the outcast and the throwaways. By providing quality services and being a good neighbor, we are breaking through some of the stigma. We focus on counseling vs. prescriptions.”
The panels also discussed access to quality education, the arts, vocational training, faith-based programs, entrepreneurial opportunities, tourism, and recreation as all being factors in improving health care and the quality of life for those living in rural areas.