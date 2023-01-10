In what could become a life-or-death situation, the Pike County Fiscal Court discussed a 911 service revenue shortfall at a special meeting Jan. 6, a discussion which could lead to a $5 per month fee officials said could save the service.
“The Kentucky State Police (KSP) has been handling dispatching duties ever since the 911 system went from basic to enhanced,” said C.J. Childers, 911 coordinator for Pike County. “In July of last year, KSP notified us that they were going to raise the amount the county pays the KSP to dispatch from the current $274,000 a year to $513,000 a year. However, I was able to negotiate with them and got it down to $463,000 a year.”
“Tell me what that $463,000 covers,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. “What does that pay?”
“That pays for five dispatchers out of the 19 total that KSP Post 9 is supposed to employ,” Childers said. “We pay full benefits, pay and everything for those five dispatchers with the other dispatchers being paid by KSP or other counties.
“It covers the phone system they use, we cover the 911 trunk lines that goes into that dispatch, we cover the radio system that KSP just installed about a year and half ago,” Childers said. “It’s like now the KSP are leasing both the phone and radio systems instead of purchasing the system so now they are passing that cost to us.”
The discussion led to further questions about where the county goes from here.
“There’s nothing that says we have to have a 911 system right?” Jones said. “But to not have it would be a bad thing right?”
“A very bad thing,” Childers said. “Because of 911, you have a three digit number that will get you to a 911 dispatch center and they do what is called emergency medical dispatch and that is when the dispatcher will walk a person through handling the emergency until emergency responders arrive such as CPR or steps to take stemming blood flow and stuff like that.”
Childers explained to the court that Pike County 911 calls number around 200,000 per year and that includes law enforcement, fire and EMS calls.
Jones asked where the service’s budget comes from.
“We take in $326,000 per year but we budget for $400,000 per year but we’ve not reached that,” Childers said. “Our money comes from analogue landline telephones, and we do not get any money from voiceover IP systems and the current charge to landline customers is $2.41 per month.”
Childers informed the court that, approximately 10 years ago, there were 65,000 landline phones in Pike County. Now there are around 11,300 landline customers and that number is shrinking rapidly.
“If the state police are wanting to charge us $430,000 there’s not enough money coming in?” Jones said.
“That’s righ,t but the 911 board has either visited or talked with several other counties and found that they have actually placed a flat rate fee attached to the property tax bill,” Childers said. “If we got the rate on the tax bill then we could take the rate off the phones no longer than two years from now.”
Commissioner Clinard Adkins stressed that if this is approved, it is not a tax increase.
“I want to be sure everyone understands,” Adkins said. “This is not an increase in property taxes, right?”
“That is correct,” Childers said. “This is just a flat rate fee and it is not based on property.”
Jones pointed out that the situation leaves Pike County’s residents with a choice.
“Basically it comes down to if the public wants 911,” Jones said. “If the fiscal court doesn’t do something, in about four months, there won’t be 911 in Pike County and no communications for police, fire or EMS.”
No decision was reached in the meeting and the issue will be brought back up at the next regular meeting of the fiscal court at 10 a.m. Jan. 17.