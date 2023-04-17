Pike man wanted in child porn cases arrested, now facing more charges

A Pike man who was wanted after failing to show up to a pretrial in the child pornography case he faces in Pike Circuit Court was arrested and faces new charges after he allegedly fled officers who contacted him during a traffic stop.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Colby Hobson, on April 15, he stopped a vehicle on U.S. 23 south and, after discovering the driver had an active warrant, asked the passenger if he could drive the vehicle.
The citation said the passenger, later identified as Bill Daniel Combs, 39, of Chloe Road, Pikeville, initially said he had a license, but did not have it on him.
Further, the citation said, Combs gave the officer two false Social Security numbers and a false name.
Hobson wrote that he was joined by Officer Daniel Fields and Combs was asked to step to the rear of the vehicle, at which time the driver was asked who the passenger was.
At that point, the citation said, Combs jumped over the guardrail and began to run from Hobson and Fields. The citation said the officers pursued Combs on foot down the very steep hill and were eventually able to catch up to him.
According to the citation, Hobson had to deploy his Taser twice, at which point Combs told the officers, “I’m done now.”
The citation said that, even after being placed in custody, Combs continued resisting, but was eventually secured.
Hobson wrote that Combs was also found to be in possession of 27.5 suboxone strips and was discovered to be wanted in connection with child pornography cases in both Pike Circuit Court and U.S. District Court.
According to court documents, Combs was indicted in Pike Circuit Court in March 2021 on charges of promoting a sex performance by a minor under 16, possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (four counts), use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor in relation to a sexual offense and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Kentucky State Police said Combs was originally arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with a juvenile online, the statement said.
The investigation resulted in an interview at a shelter in Pikeville on March 2, 2021, the statement said. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to the KSP forensic laboratory for examination, according to the statement.
Combs, court documents show, was set to appear before Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman on April 5 for a final pretrial in the case, prior to an April 10 trial date, but failed to show and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
A federal grand jury indicted Combs in February on charges of charges of production and possession of child pornography.
If convicted in the federal case, the indictment said, Combs faces between 15 and 30 years in prison if convicted on the child pornography production charge and a maximum of 10 years in prison on the possession charge.
In addition to being lodged in connection with the child pornography cases, court records show, Combs was also charged after the April 15 arrest with giving an officer false identifying information, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).