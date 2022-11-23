A Pike County man was sentenced to serve three years in jail on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Stephen D. Ramey, 30, of Elkhorn City, pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
Court documents show that the charges came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation conducted in early 2021.
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation, according to court documents, after discovering Ramey downloading images of child sexual exploitation online.
Ramey’s sentencing took place on Fri., Nov. 18 before Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman. He was represented by Joseph Lane, with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy.
Lane requested Ramey’s sentence be set to start after the holidays due to a death in his family.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith said the commonwealth would rather see Ramey begin serving his sentence now.
“We were scheduled to do this on Oct. 7 and he didn’t have his sex offender registry interview compete at that time,” said Smith. “We would like to see him begin serving his sentence.”
Also, prosecutors moved for forfeiture of all evidence seized during the investigation, including Ramey’s computer, hard drive and USB drives, to which Ramey agreed.
The commonwealth’s attorney’s office recommended Ramey serve three years on each of his nine counts, to run concurrently, for a total of three years.
“This is a pretty serious charge,” said Coleman. “So, I am going to follow the recommendation of the commonwealth.”
Coleman did, however, grant Lane’s request and ordered Ramey to report to the Pike County Detention Center on Tue., Dec. 27 at noon to serve out his three year sentence.
“I appreciate you, Your Honor,” Ramey said. “And after this is over, I hope to meet you again under different circumstances.”