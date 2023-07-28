A Pike County man will be spending over four decades behind bars for charges related to the production and possession of child pornography.
Robert Preston, 40, of Lick Branch Road, Shelbiana, appeared before United States District Court Judge Robert E. Wier on July 25, at which time Wier sentenced Preston to serve a total of 552 months — or 46 years — in a federal prison with a term of 10 years of supervised release.
In addition to the 46-year sentence, Preston will also have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victim as well as a $10,300 general assessment fee.
Preston was found guilty by a jury earlier this year.
According to an affidavit filed in the case by an FBI special agent, the FBI’s office covering Eastern Kentucky received a lead from its Baltimore office reporting that, in October 2019, the agency had received a request for assistance from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland.
The sheriff' office, the affidavit said, had arrested an individual who had traveled from West Virginia to Frederick County to have sex with an individual he believed to be a minor, but who was actually an undercover officer.
The ensuing investigation, the affidavit said, found that the individual had been having conversations via Snapchat with a minor girl, who, upon interview, disclosed to officers she had text communications with another subject she knew as "Robert."
The girl, the affidavit said, told a forensic interviewer that she began communicating with the individual, later identified as Preston, around the beginning of August 2016. The girl told the interviewer that, during the time of their communication, she had sent Preston nude pictures and sexually explicit videos of herself because he kept asking for them and he threatened her, according to the affidavit.
The girl, the affidavit said, told the interviewer she believed she was 13 when she started communicating with Preston.
The affidavit said the girl told the interviewer that, if she refused to send the material he requested, Preston would become very angry and threaten to post pictures she had sent him, tell her parents and call her house.
The affidavit said Preston also conducted video chats with the girl, during which he directed that she perform sexually explicit acts. According to the affidavit, after the girl would do as she was instructed, Preston would, "be nice, say thank you, and tell her that he really loved her." The girl, the affidavit said, told investigators that Preston would become enraged if she refused to share her location with him.
Further investigation by the FBI, the affidavit said, connected Preston to suspect email and social media accounts.
When asked if he felt as though he was ready to proceed at the July 25 sentencing hearing, Preston told Wier he was, in fact, not ready to proceed.
Preston requested a continuance and said his mother, other family members and fellow church members were planning to write letters on his behalf, explaining that he is active in the church and helpful to his family.
Although Wier denied the request for a continuance, he said he can accept that Preston’s family and fellow church members would say that he is helpful to friends and family.
“I don’t believe a continuance will be fruitful,” said Wier. “It’s important that we move forward at this time.”
Preston then made a motion to change counsel.
However, Wier ruled that the cause stated by Preston was not warranted to change counsel and doing so at that time would derail the sentencing at the detriment of the victim and the public.
During his statement, Preston maintained his innocence in the case.
“I did not do this,” said Preston. “I’m not a perfect person, but I did not do this.”
After hearing statements from both the prosecution and the defense, and after much deliberation, Wier handed down the 46 year sentence.
Wier said it is clear Preston is far from having remorse for his actions, as he continues to deny accountability despite being found guilty beyond a shadow of a doubt by a jury of his peers.
This particular case stood out, Wier said, because of the depravity of Preston’s behavior.
“I’ll confess, this case registered because of the monstrous conduct,” said Wier. “This was a calculated course of manipulation, with the target of a young girl, for your sexual gratification.”
It is important, Wier said, that Preston’s deplorable behavior must be punished justly, sure and certain.
With this kind of behavior, Wier said, there is accountability at the end of the day.
Preston was returned after the hearing to the Pike County Detention Center and will later be transferred to a federal facility to serve his sentence.