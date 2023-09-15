A Pike County man was recently sentenced on amended charges of third-degree criminal abuse after being indicted on more serious charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse earlier this year.
Bobby H. Howell Jr., 45, of Burning Fork, Pikeville, was sentenced to 12 months probated for 12 months with 30 days to serve after entering a plea of guilty to third-degree criminal abuse on Sept. 8.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said due to challenges that would make it difficult to prosecute the charges on which Howell was originally indicted, the commonwealth amended the charges to a class A misdemeanor.
“He was charged with much more serious allegations,” said Slone. “However, there were things which would make it difficult to prosecute those charges.”
Slone said the victims’ family was in agreement.
“We used the mediation process,” said Slone.
Howell turned himself into the Pike County Detention Center on Sept. 8, Slone said, at which time he began to serve his required 30 days in jail.