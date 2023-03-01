Authorities are investigating a heavy equipment fatality.
According to Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall, the incident occurred at Elkhorn Stone at Elkhorn City on March 1.
The victim has been identified as Josh Coleman 38, of Marrowbone in Pike County.
Hall said preliminary investigation indicates that Coleman was operating a piece of heavy equipment when it went over an embankment, ejecting Coleman from the machine.
Hall said Coleman’s body will be taken to Frankfort for autopsy.
Hall said investigators from MSHA and OSHA are also investigating the incident.