A Stopover man was arrested and jailed in the Pike County Detention Center after he allegedly first attempted to flee on an ATV from Mingo County, West Virginia, deputies into Kentucky and then went on to strike a Kentucky State Police cruiser that had set up on a bordering bridge to block him.
According to Kentucky court documents, at around 10:30 p.m. on June 22, KSP troopers received a call from Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies for assistance when Lucas Hunt, 24, and a number of other ATV riders failed to heed a traffic stop in Mingo County and attempted to evade the deputies by fleeing across the Vulcan Bridge near Freeburn.
Court documents said two KSP troopers situated themselves on the bridge with their emergency lights off, but subsequently initiated them when Hunt and the others entered upon the bridge during their flight from the MCSD deputies.
At this point, court documents said, the lead ATV, being operated by Hunt, “didn’t care” and rammed one of the KSP cruisers. Reversing direction, court documents said, Hunt then collided with a MCSD cruiser, damaging it as well.
Court documents said Hunt continued to maneuver the ATV in an attempt to evade officers on both sides of the bridge, failing repeatedly to obey the commands of the officers to “put the side-by-side in park and get out of the side-by-side.”
Subsequent to this, court documents said, both KSP troopers deployed and used their Tasers, ultimately incapacitating Hunt and aiding in his arrest.
Court documents said there were several “cold Michelob Ultras in the cup holder and several cold ones in a cooler in the back of the side-by-side.”
Court documents additionally said Hunt’s wife, who was a passenger in the ATV, suffered a laceration to her head as a result of the side-by-side having struck the cruisers.
Court documents said estimated damage to the KSP cruiser alone was more than $1,000.
Hunt was arraigned and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, all-terrain vehicle violations, reckless driving, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal mischief.
As of presstime, he remained lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.